MacBook Pro with Apple M2 Max emerges in benchmark with 96GB of RAM after leaked details

Update (11/30/2022) – EB

Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, has already indicated some possible details of the Apple M2 Max chip that should equip the next MacBooks Pro and Mac Mini and today some of these specifications are being confirmed by a benchmark where the processor appeared.

We’re talking about Geekbench, where the chip appeared running on the device identified as “Mac14.6” with a 12-core CPU and 96 GB of unified RAM memory, which is impressive, considering that the current version of the MacBook Pro has options with up to 64 GB of RAM, while only Mac Studio can have up to 128 GB.

As we can see above, the Apple M2 Max scored 1,853 points in single-core and 13,855 in multi-core, slightly better scores than the Apple M1 Max from Mac Studio, which registers 1,755 in single-core and 12,333 in multi-core . - Advertisement - The M2 Max is expected to be based on the 5nm lithography of the Apple M2 or even jump directly to 3nm from TSMC, which would be much more interesting with massive gains in energy efficiency and performance.

The new MacBooks Pro with M2 Max were initially expected to be released in November, but now it is speculated that they will be presented in early 2023 with 14-inch and 16-inch options. The next Mac Studio should be announced in the following months.

Update (10/24/2022) – HA Apple M2 Max gains details; MacBook Pro and Mac Mini may arrive in November

Among Apple's next releases, the new MacBook Pro and a Mac Mini, which should arrive in November, with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, are attracting attention. These M1 generation successors now have a few more details thanks to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman's newsletter. The M2 Max, he suggests, will feature 12 CPU cores, including 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Already in the sphere of graphics processing, there would be 38 cores in the GPU. Finally, the M2 Max will still support up to 64 GB of unified memory — both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models should have these features.





For comparison purposes, the current M1 Max chip includes a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU and up to 64GB of memory. The Mac Mini, meanwhile, will have the same M2 chip as the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. An M2 Pro variant might also be available for users. With that, the Mac Pro must be the device that best takes advantage of the M2 generation, with the models for now dubbed M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. Gurman speculates that Apple will pack anywhere from 24 to 48 CPU cores, 76 to 152 GPU cores, and up to 256GB of memory into these machines.

In parallel, it seems that the Cupertino giant is testing a specific configuration for Mac Pro. It would be a model with 24 CPU cores (16 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores); 76-core GPU; and running on 192GB of RAM. The system would be macOS Venture 13.3, rather than the Ventura 13.0 version, which will be available to Mac users on Monday.

Original text (10/21/2022)

Coming: MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with Apple M2 Max could be announced in November

Apple has already announced new iPads and a new Apple TV this week, but these shouldn’t be its only releases until the end of 2022. That’s what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says, where he claims that at least one new MacBook Pro and a Mac Mini expected to be announced in November with an Apple M2 Pro chip.

Gurman says that the new computers will be announced by the Apple Newsroom press portal and will be equipped with the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. This possibility gains even more strength when we remember that the first generation of MacBooks with an M1 chip was announced in November 2020.

The analyst claims that the new Mac mini with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips were already in development, as well as MacBooks Pro with new chips, but unfortunately did not reveal any additional details regarding their specifications. In any case, it won’t take long to learn more about Apple’s upcoming releases. Furthermore, it is also reported that the new 13-inch MacBook Air, Pro and 24-inch iMac are expected to launch in 2023 only.

