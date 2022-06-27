MacBook Pro M2, the 256GB variant has much slower SSD

The new generation 13 “MacBook Pros with the 256 GB base cut M2 chip have a storage memory significantly slower than that of the predecessors with M1. The detail is emerging these days from multiple sources, shortly after the start of actual sales. In essence, the data that emerged are the following:

write speed: up to -34% (1,463 MB / s vs 2,215 MB / s)

(1,463 MB / s vs 2,215 MB / s) reading speed: up to -50% (1,446 MB / s vs 2,900 MB / s)

These exact figures come for example from the YouTube channel Max Tech; other sources have reported slightly different but more or less comparable results. Tests were conducted with Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test. The MacBook Pro M2 with 512GB SSD, on the other hand, have essentially identical speeds to those of the previous generation models.

Apparently a technical explanation for this worsening was also found: MacBook Pro M1s were equipped with two 128GB NAND chips, while the new generation ones only have one 256GB. It’s not that the chips are slower, but the bandwidth available for passing data has basically halved – somewhat the same reasoning as using dual-channel or single-channel RAM. The 512GB MacBook Pro M2 is equipped with two 256GB chips like its predecessor, and thus manages to maintain the same speeds.

It remains to be seen how much impact this can have in daily use; it is clear that the synthetic data will turn up one’s nose a bit, especially if we consider that the M2 chip guarantees performance improvements in the order of 10-20% compared to M1, that everything else is substantially unchanged and that the price has gone up significantly – € 1,629 against 1,479 (256 GB memory cuts). Finally, it is natural to wonder if the MacBook Air M2 will have received the same treatment as well; we will probably find out only in a few months – deliveries are scheduled for September.