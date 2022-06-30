MacBook Pro M2, scorching disappointment: heats up to 108 degrees and throttles

The new MacBook Pro with M2, available for purchase last week, looked promising. But the data pitted by Apple during the presentation earlier this month, on the occasion of WWDC 2022, are colliding with the harsh reality of the facts. Not only does the 256 GB variant have a much slower SSD than the previous version (which actually fitted 2 128 GB, with doubled data throughput), but the Wonder SoC also seems to present major problems.

HEAVY THROTTLING

The revelation comes from Mac Tech’s Vadim Yuryev, who shared some troubling test results on Twitter on the new MacBook Pro M2. Yuryev reported that the car is prone to developing severe thermal throttling when put under stress. Specifically, during theexporting a Canon 8K RAW videotemperatures have even reached i 108 degrees Celsius: more than ever recorded before on any Mac, even among Intel ones who were known to suffer from this weakness. It should be noted, however, that the task in question is one of the most intensive that can be asked of a machine of this type, namely a portable one.





It therefore seems that the internal design of the MacBook Pro M2, with only one fan (MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with M1 Pro and Max have two), does not allow for efficient dissipation of the developed heat. Since the fan remained at maximum speed (7200 RPM) during the test, there was nothing the MacBook Pro could do to cool aside. decrease the performance of the M2 chip. Foxconn to produce iPads outside of China for the first time The consequence is that in the final benchmarks the performance of the M2 plummeted, proving to be drastically worse than that of the M1 Prowith clock speeds dropped in a fraction of a second from 3,200 MHz to 1,894 Mhz in the high-performance cores and from 2,228 Mhz to 1,444 MHz in the low-power cores, with the GPU braking in turn from 1,393 MHz to 289 Mhz.









All this, according to Yuryev’s experience, takes place “in waves”, in a systematic and periodic manner, with the performance lowering and the temperatures dropping around 84 degrees, and then again the performances that rise again together with the temperatures. forcing the system to lower the revs, and so on.

WORSE THAN M1 PRO, BUT M1 ALSO DOESN’T LOOK OUT

Returning to the comparison with other Apple Silicon chips, MacBook Pro with M1 Pro under the same strain never thermally throttles, with CPU and GPU always running at full throttle. But The MacBook Pro M2 does not come out very well even in the comparison with the MacBook Pro M1 launched in 2020. Even if the export times of the video of the model still reward M2 (19 minutes and 40 seconds against the 21 minutes and 40 seconds of that with M1), MacBook Pro M1 manages the task in a much more linear way than its own “firepower”, never exceeding 94 degrees Celsius in temperature and with the performance of the GPU that is preserved at 100% for the duration of the test.

AND MACBOOK AIR M2, WITHOUT A FAN, HOW DOES IT DO IT?