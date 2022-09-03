MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max: when the new professional notebooks are coming

According to reports from Asia and the USA, Apple is doing everything it can to bring the second generation of 14- and 16-inch devices to market later this year.

In October 2021, a long-awaited redesign of the Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip appeared. Now the Apple scene is wondering when the second generation of these machines will come onto the market. The answer: with a bit of luck, probably before the end of this year.

Fourth quarter production

At least two well-known Apple observers assume this. The accurate analyst Ming Chi Kuo from TF International Securities from Taiwan reported on Friday that new MacBook Pro machines with 14 and 16 inches would go into production in the fourth quarter of 2022. It is expected that these will be equipped with two new Apple silicon SoCs, the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. It remains to be seen whether production in the fourth quarter also means immediate availability in larger quantities; Apple continues to struggle with the impact of tough Chinese lockdowns in the spring plus a component crisis.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman sees the situation similar to Kuo. The author, who is also considered to be well connected, wrote in his most recent newsletter from the weekend that Apple’s machines are “very far” advanced in both development and the necessary tests. Accordingly, there are still chances that Apple will make a release this year. However, it could also be that the early fall date is torn due to supply chain disruptions and other factors. So far, the rumor mill has assumed that the new MacBooks will not look any different from the 2021 generation. The accelerated M2 SoCs remain the central new element.

With 3 or 5 nm? Only TSMC knows that.

A big question is still which manufacturing process M2 Pro and M2 Max are manufactured with. While the “normal” M2 in the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 13 was manufactured using the current 5 nm process, there are indications that the M2 Pro, M2 Max and an M2 Ultra that may be released in the spring have been expanded to include the improved 3 -nm process could act. Apple’s sole manufacturer of ARM SoCs, TSMC from Taiwan, is currently preparing this. However, the procedure is not officially announced until next year.

Kuo warns against that the 3 nm chips will probably not be available until January 2023 will be available. So he thinks mass production in Q4 suggests Apple will stick with the 5nm process. This is also expected for the new A16 chip in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The A17 in the iPhone 15 Pro would then come in the 3 nm process for the first time. Kuo also believes that a new iPad Pro with M2 chip will go into mass production in the fall. This should also get a SoC in the 5 nm process. All of this suggests that the possible gain in performance compared to the M1 is lower than previously hoped.