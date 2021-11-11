MacBook Pro M1 Pro and Max: YouTube HDR videos may cause crashes

The new 14 “and 16” MacBook Pro have been available for a few weeks now and this is allowing us to discover some youth problems affecting both machines based on M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs. What we are talking about today concerns a bug that seems to occur when viewing HDR videos on YouTube, which – under certain conditions – can cause a Complete system crash due to kernel error on macOS 12.0.1 Monterey.

The reports are numerous and concern several online forums – including that of MacRumors, the first to have highlighted the issue – and it seems that the bug is easily reproducible in two scenarios. The first is to view an HDR movie and scroll through the YouTube comment list, while the second occurs when exiting the full-screen viewing mode. The tests also confirmed that the problem does not affect a specific browser, since the system crash occurs with both Safari and Chrome, so it is directly attributable to macOS Monterey.

Some reports confirm that the move to beta of version 12.1 has improved the situation, but it is not clear whether this is enough to completely solve the problem, which seems to be related to AV1 decoding. In any case, given the ease with which it is possible to reproduce the bug, Apple is likely to step in with a corrective update soon.

Have you encountered the problem? Let us know in the comments.