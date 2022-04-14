MacBook Pro, late deliveries: the lockdown in China slows production

The delivery times of the MacBook Pro high-end, especially those of the models that are configured and customized by users. The rumors circulated in recent days are therefore confirmed that Apple’s supply chain is suffering the consequences of the lockdown imposed by the Chinese government, which in these cases adopts a zero tolerance policy to try to stem the new wave of pandemic that is hitting. the country.

According to what was reported by Bloomberg, more than 30 companies have stopped production in China. Among these was the Taiwanese Quanta which had to close its Shanghai plant. Even Pegatron had to suspend the production of iPhones, both in Shanghai and in Kunshan, although currently there are still no particular delays thanks also to Foxconn which has managed to find a way to avoid the total block.