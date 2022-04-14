Tech GiantsApple

MacBook Pro, late deliveries: the lockdown in China slows production

The delivery times of the MacBook Pro high-end, especially those of the models that are configured and customized by users. The rumors circulated in recent days are therefore confirmed that Apple’s supply chain is suffering the consequences of the lockdown imposed by the Chinese government, which in these cases adopts a zero tolerance policy to try to stem the new wave of pandemic that is hitting. the country.

According to what was reported by Bloomberg, more than 30 companies have stopped production in China. Among these was the Taiwanese Quanta which had to close its Shanghai plant. Even Pegatron had to suspend the production of iPhones, both in Shanghai and in Kunshan, although currently there are still no particular delays thanks also to Foxconn which has managed to find a way to avoid the total block.

So by ordering a MacBook Pro today, delivery is expected between the end of May and June 8. By making customizations the estimated delivery date is June 13th. Also for the top configuration of the new Mac Studio, the delivery estimates are for the second half of June. For the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini there are currently no delivery delays. In many cases, in fact, they are available within a few days from the order.

At the moment, Apple hasn’t released any comments but some more information on the situation could come next April 28th in the commentary on financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

