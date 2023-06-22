MacBook Pro becomes more popular than the Air line, according to survey

- Advertisement -

the line macbook pro from the apple managed to overcome the series air at the I question popularity. At least that’s what a survey carried out by the research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP)which served to measure this aspect regarding apple devices. According to the results shown by the study, 43% of the people interviewed claimed to have a MacBook Pro, while 34% said they owned a MacBook Air. In that sense, the sum of the two is equivalent to 77% of all Mac sales. That is, it is a scenario that represents an increase of 3% compared to March last year.

That research obviously didn’t take into account Apple’s recently released 15-inch MacBook Air. Therefore, it may be that in the next edition of the survey, we will see a change in line numbers. After all, it will not be necessary to resort to the 16-inch Pro model if the user wants a larger notebook. - Advertisement - The study also reported that the iMac has 10% of the market despite having been without a generational upgrade for over two years. Then there’s the Mac Pro, which came in at 9% of respondents’ choices. Even with the high price, it occupies almost half of Apple’s Desktop sales.



