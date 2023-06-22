MacBook Pro becomes more popular than the Air line, according to survey

the line macbook pro from the apple managed to overcome the series air at the I question popularity. At least that’s what a survey carried out by the research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP)which served to measure this aspect regarding apple devices.
According to the results shown by the study, 43% of the people interviewed claimed to have a MacBook Pro, while 34% said they owned a MacBook Air. In that sense, the sum of the two is equivalent to 77% of all Mac sales. That is, it is a scenario that represents an increase of 3% compared to March last year.
That research obviously didn’t take into account Apple’s recently released 15-inch MacBook Air. Therefore, it may be that in the next edition of the survey, we will see a change in line numbers. After all, it will not be necessary to resort to the 16-inch Pro model if the user wants a larger notebook.
The study also reported that the iMac has 10% of the market despite having been without a generational upgrade for over two years. Then there’s the Mac Pro, which came in at 9% of respondents’ choices. Even with the high price, it occupies almost half of Apple’s Desktop sales.
To close the list, the survey brought the Mac Mini, with 3% of choices and Mac Studio, with 1% of sales. Now, with the new releases, the numbers related to these devices are also expected to change in the future. Finally, also check out the disassembly of the Mac Pro 2023 made by iFixit in video.