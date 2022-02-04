MacBook Pro 2021 and Pro Display XDR: reduced brightness at high temperatures

In a new document posted on its support site, Apple explained why this could happen a temporary drop in brightness of the display of a MacBook Pro with M1 Pro / Max processor or of an Apple Pro Display XDR, the professional monitor that arrived on the market in 2019.

If the ambient temperature of a room is high and if very clear and bright content is playing for an extended period of time, the Liquid Retina XDR Display of a MacBook Pro or Pro Display XDR may temporarily limit the brightness to allow for cooling. .