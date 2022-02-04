Search here...
MacBook Pro 2021 and Pro Display XDR: reduced brightness at high temperatures

By: Abraham

Date:

In a new document posted on its support site, Apple explained why this could happen a temporary drop in brightness of the display of a MacBook Pro with M1 Pro / Max processor or of an Apple Pro Display XDR, the professional monitor that arrived on the market in 2019.

If the ambient temperature of a room is high and if very clear and bright content is playing for an extended period of time, the Liquid Retina XDR Display of a MacBook Pro or Pro Display XDR may temporarily limit the brightness to allow for cooling. .

Apple Vice President Talks About Apple Health

Apple Pro Display XDR

At the same time, a warning symbol will also be shown in the menu bar or in the Control Center Display menu that signals the activation of a low-power mode that “use limited brightness”.

The warning symbols that may be shown in case of overheating

In case you find yourself in this situation, Apple suggests lowering the room temperature or temporarily turning off the computer to cool it down:

  • On MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, quit any app that might consume significant system resources.
  • Use Apple XDR Display or Pro Display XDR reference mode unless your current workflow requires a specific reference mode.
  • Lower the room’s ambient temperature.
  • Close or minimize any window with HDR content.
  • Choose Apple menu> Sleep to put your Mac to sleep. Let the display cool for 5-10 minutes, then press any key on your keyboard to wake your Mac.

If the problem persists and the ambient room temperature is below 25 °, Apple suggests contacting support.

Previous articleMicrosoft announces changes to the Windows Insider testing program
Abraham

Apple

