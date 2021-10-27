MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max: the secrets revealed by the first teardown

The new ones MacBook Pro 14 And Pro 16 they are the most talked about computers of the moment, especially as regards the level of performance reached by the new generation of equipped SoCs, in particular by M1 Max, as evidenced also by the in-depth analysis carried out by AnandTech in the last hours. One aspect that has been less treated, however, concerns the dissipation system chosen by Apple to keep SoC temperatures under control, but fortunately the first are beginning to emerge teardown that allow us to take a look at the solutions adopted by the Cupertino house. The first of these comes directly from the Twitter profile of the well-known insider L0vetodream, who has published 4 shots that show the inside of the new 16.2 “MacBook Pro.

The main aspect that stands out is the configuration a double fan and single heat-pipe, which is certainly not among the most advanced solutions that we have been able to discover over the years. Apple claims that the new fans are able to guarantee 50% more airflow than in the past (in reference to Intel MacBook Pros) at low rotations, so without having to reach high speeds that would also generate annoying noise. It therefore seems that a solution all in all contained is able to hold off even an M1 Max in its most extreme configuration. On the other hand, Apple has insisted a lot on this topic, or on how its proprietary chips offer a relationship performance per watt extremely high and favorable, coming to consume much less than systems based on Intel solutions and discrete GPU, all while remaining at very similar performance levels.

The teardown also shows us the layout of the unified memory around the SoC, divided into 4 units placed on both sides of M1 Max. In addition to this, we can also note a dimensional comparison based on a 1 Yuan coin (not very useful for those who do not know its real size, but so be it) which allows you to get an idea of ​​the size of the chip. Recall that M1 Max, as well as the younger brother M1 Pro, is a SoC that integrates all the main components of the Mac, starting from the CPU up to the GPU, passing through the NPU, all the hardware dedicated to decoding multimedia content and so on. It is therefore a very different solution from what we usually find in laptops based on x86 architecture.