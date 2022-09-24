MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches until the end of the year

- Advertisement -

According to the supply chain DigiTimes, comments that Apple is finally planning to release the long-awaited Pro models during the final months of 2022. However, the report does not specify what the models will be either, although everything seems to indicate that it is talking about the next line of MacBook Pro 14 and 16 . Since the 13-inch model already had its respective update months ago.

MacBook Pro could get updated

There is still a lot of uncertainty about what could happen with these models, since there is not much detail in the calendar of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It is also not known if they would add the new 5nm or 3nm processors. What is clear is that the laptops have their respective premiere the end of the year with the 5nm chips.

Could it be that Apple is preparing another new event for the month of October, where it focuses on Mac and iPad devices. This would lead to new MacBook Pro devices arriving by then.

During the past month, the journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, had already written about the MacBook Pro that integrated processors M2 Pro and M2 Max. Gurman said that these models were already sufficiently advanced in their “development and testing” by Apple. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that these will not add many new features outside the chips, of course, mentioning the October redesign a year ago.

The higher-end MacBook Pro complied with a flatter-edged design, as well as a notch located high in the display; as well as adding new ports such as MagSafe, HDMI, among others. This is important, as this line of MacBooks tend to make significant hardware changes every few updates.

Maybe the chances of the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors keeping the 5nm formula. It is also reliable to think that they are created based on the new TSMC methods for 5nm or better named “N5P”. So these models perhaps maintain the best possible performance as well as energy efficiency. In any case, 3nm processors by 2023 (or even later) would arrive to totally improve the device.

At the time, shipments in July of MacBook Air integrating the M2 processor helped a lot. As well as added with the launches of the new MacBook Pro they helped Apple to improve the market for laptops until almost five years in 2022.