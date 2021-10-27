Macbook Pro 14 and 16 from today on sale and immediate availability on Amazon

From today are available the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros announced last week by Apple, the two new notebooks based on M1 Pro and M1 Max processors which have been completely revamped both inside and out with the return of ports and connectors that have been missing since 2016.

Just yesterday we tried to take stock of the situation on the expected delivery times by making the purchase on the Apple website, in particular those relating to customized configurations, probably the most requested given the 16GB of RAM memory that on such machines, considering which can no longer be expanded in the future, are definitely needed in the future.

For all models, waiting times are at least three / four weeks, with the exception of the “base” 14, which we will try on HDblog in the next few days, that has delivery scheduled for November 17th.

If you intend to buy one of the new MacBook Pros, settle for the unconfigured versions and don’t want to wait all this time, they are available on Amazon for some hours with delivery scheduled for tomorrow. For the 14 “models only variants with M1 Pro and 512GB or 1TB of SSD are available. For the 16” model there are also versions with M1 Max.