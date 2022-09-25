MacBook Pro 14″ and 16″ update for the end of the year

- Advertisement -

According to the supply chain DigiTimespoint out that Apple is finally upgrading the long-awaited Pro devices during the final months of 2022. However, the report does not really specify what the models will be either, although everything seems to indicate that it is talking about the next line of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Since the 13-inch model already had its respective a few months ago.

MacBook Pro could be updated before 2023

could it be that Apple is preparing another new event for the month of October, where it focuses on Mac and iPad devices. This would allow new MacBook Pro devices to arrive fully updated by then.

During the past month, in August, the journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, had the opportunity to write a report on the MacBook Pro that integrated the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Gurman said that these models were already sufficiently advanced in their “development and testing” by Apple. To these details, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo added that these new models would not include many new features outside of the chips, apart from the redesign of October a year ago.

The higher-end MacBook Pro complied with a flatter-edged design, as well as a notch located high in the display; It also added new ports such as MagSafe, HDMI, among others. This is important, since this line of MacBooks tend to make significant hardware changes every few updates.

Maybe the chances of the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors keeping the 5nm formula. However, it is also safe to think that they will be manufactured based on the new methods of the supplier TSMC for 5nm, which is better named “N5P”. So these models perhaps maintain the best possible performance as well as energy efficiency. In any case, the 3nm processors planned for 2023 (or even later) would arrive to fully improve the device.

July shipments of MacBook Airs integrating the M2 processor helped a lot. As well as added with the launches of the new MacBook Pro they also helped Apple to improve the market for laptops until almost five years in 2022.