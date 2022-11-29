MacBook battery features you may not know about but should be using

Without a doubt, one of the best laptops on the market are the MacBook from Apple. The equipment of the Cupertino company offers excellent power combined with a very stable operating system that allows a large number of usage options. But there are some that can be missed, and we are going to show you several that will improve everything that has to do with the battery.

The options that we are going to show you are given from the features that MacBooks currently have, which on many occasions are not adequately known and, therefore, do not get the most out of the computer. If you know exactly what you have in hand, you will surely give it a I use much more efficient and, therefore, you will improve the sensations and the user experience that you achieve with Apple devices that are currently a reference in the market.

What you should know about MacBooks

We leave you three things that will make you get much more out of the drums and everything associated with it on MacBooks. By having more precise knowledge, surely you can obtain in one way or another a much longer autonomy in a simple way.

An autonomy that is the best

This is something that you should be very clear about, since MacBooks, which have a processor M1 or M2 from Apple itself, offer a capacity of use that reaches the full day of work (or study). According to the data available, you can reach 17 hours of use by accessing the web wirelessly.

Some things that you must do so that the battery suffers as little wear as possible and that this is true for as long as possible, are easy to achieve. An example is not having the laptop constantly connected to the current, thus avoiding misuse of component cells. And, also, it is not a bad idea that from time to time you let the battery is consumed below 5%. In this way, you will always have the entire charging function in top form.

Fast charging, give it the best use

This is an option that current MacBooks allow, and as a result great utility to get users out of trouble. You should know that the drain on the battery when using this technology is greater, but not at levels of a while ago. Therefore, the ideal is that whenever possible you take advantage of it.

And what is the problem? Well, Apple does not currently include the charger that offers the highest power that these laptops support, for example, the 16-inch models support up to 140Wwhile a 96 is supplied. Therefore, find out what you can get at the most and get a compatible charger to get the most out of the equipment.

USB type C, positive things

We always talk about what has to do with the battery, of course. Using these types of ports to charge the MacBook is an excellent option that also provides excellent compatibility with third-party options. And, this is important, if you have a model with MagSafethis also offers the possibility of using A USB type C. And this is information that you should know.

