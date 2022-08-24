MacBook: Apple reveals the price of spare parts to repair it yourself

has just announced the extension of the Self Service Repair program to Mac laptops. US users can purchase genuine Apple and repair tools starting August 23, 2022. This service will arrive in Europe in the coming months.

Remember, at the end of April 2022, Apple finally announced the launch of its self-service repair program: Self Service Repair. After the publication of repair manuals on a dedicated site, it is therefore now possible to buy spare parts to repair your iPhone yourself, in the United States anyway. Indeed, the service will be available in Europe this fall.

Good news, however, since Apple has just confirmed the extension of its program to MacBook laptops. In effectMacBook spare parts and repair tools are available for purchase in the USA from this Wednesday, August 23, 2022, via the platform Self Service Repair Store.

MacBooks running Apple Silicon are the only ones eligible

“The Self Service Repair program for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro makes over a dozen repairs possible on each model, including screen, top case and battery, trackpad, and more. ”, says Apple.

Please note, however, that only MacBooks with Apple Silicon chips are currently eligible for the program. In other words, this concerns the MacBook Air 2020 M1, MacBook Pro M1 13″, MacBook Pro 14″ 2021 and MacBook Pro 16″ 2021. The Apple brand specifies, however, that “additional models” will be added later to the list of eligible devices, such as the MacBook Air M2 for example.

A relative financial interest

Regarding prices, as much to say right away, carrying out the repairs yourself will not be the cheapest option in certain cases. Thereby, it will cost $395 to replace the screen of its MacBook Air M1$119 for the battery or just $14 for a USB port.

Regarding the motherboardthe bill will fluctuate between $526 and $1406, while you’ll have to pay $95 to get a replacement trackpad. “Using a professional repair service involving certified technical teams using genuine Apple spare parts remains the safest and most reliable way to obtain repairs”. points out Apple.

For users who still wish to carry out repairs on their own, Apple is offering a tool case for rent for $49 a week. Note that the shipping is supported by the company. Additionally, users have the option of returning defective parts to Apple for refurbishment or recycling. In exchange, purchase credits will be granted.