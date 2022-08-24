MacBook, Apple kicks off DIY repairs. Prices and models

As announced, has kicked off the extension of its program Self Service Repair to some . The complete manuals of the following laptops are available for download (note that since the initiative is limited to the United States for now, you have to be satisfied with the English version):

MacBook Pro 14 “2021 (M1 chip) | PDF direct link

MacBook Pro 16 “2021 (M1 chip) | PDF direct link

MacBook Pro 13 “2020 (M1 chip) | PDF direct link

MacBook Air 2020 (M1 chip) | direct PDF link

At the same time they are matches the sales of original spare parts, but finding the prices is a bit tricky. There is no real catalog: you have to enter the serial number of the machine to be repaired and the system automatically filters only compatible components. Fortunately, colleagues from The Verge they put together a series of summary tables.