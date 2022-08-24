MacBook, Apple kicks off DIY repairs. Prices and models

As announced, apple has kicked off the extension of its program Self Service Repair to some macbook models. The complete manuals of the following laptops are available for download (note that since the initiative is limited to the United States for now, you have to be satisfied with the English version):
- MacBook Pro 14 “2021 (M1 chip) | PDF direct link
- MacBook Pro 16 “2021 (M1 chip) | PDF direct link
- MacBook Pro 13 “2020 (M1 chip) | PDF direct link
- MacBook Air 2020 (M1 chip) | direct PDF link
At the same time they are matches the sales of original spare parts, but finding the prices is a bit tricky. There is no real catalog: you have to enter the serial number of the machine to be repaired and the system automatically filters only compatible components. Fortunately, colleagues from The Verge they put together a series of summary tables.
There are several considerations and conclusions that can be drawn from these data. In general, while it is true that several components have generally affordable prices, others seem unnecessarily expensive and unreasonable, as do some conditions. For instance:
- on MacBook Pros it is not possible to replace the battery alone or the keyboard alone: They are an integral part of the upper body, says Apple. In the same assembly there are also speakers and microphones.
- on MacBook Air you have to spend $ 39 to replace even a broken key/ ruined. There are two types of spare parts available for purchase: a complete set of all keys and one for function keys only. The latter could be much cheaper, as you can imagine, but … there are 7 series!
- logic cards are understandably quite expensive, but Apple requires a much higher credit card credit; the excess is returned when the user returns the original failed card to Apple. Let’s talk about advances that even reach $ 4,222 compared to a card that costs between $ 368 and $ 600, depending on the model and configuration.
- if a logic board fails, it is possible replace it only and only with a perfectly identical one; Apple doesn’t allow you to increase (or reduce, why not, if you want to save) storage or RAM, for example.
- as with iPhones, Apple allows you to rent a complete tool kit for repairs instead of buying them individually. The rental costs 49 dollars, but the entire amount necessary for its purchase is blocked on the credit card: you only have one week to return the kit, otherwise you have to pay for it.