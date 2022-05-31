MacBook Air with M2 chip, the most likely announcement at WWDC 2022

We are a few days away from enjoying and seeing how Apple introduces a new generation of software at WWDC 2022. In addition to new versions of operating systems, an announcement that could be more than likely is that of the redesigned MacBook Air with M2 according to Mark Gurman.

You’re more likely to see the MacBook Air with M2 than Apple’s AR/VR glasses

Thanks to the Power On newsletter published every weekend, Gurman indicated the expectations they have for the main event of the World Developers Conference. could be seen small signs of the operating system dedicated to apple glasses, It’s called realityOS and Apple’s source code exposed it earlier this year. Unfortunately, there will be no announcement related to it at WWDC 2022.

Apple glasses could be delayed until 2023, derived from development problems and coexistence between software and hardware. So seeing a new Mac at WWDC is more likely than another product. Gurman thinks that Apple will launch the MacBook Air with M2 chip but it will not be all that hopeful.

Do you remember the supply problems in China? Well, this may affect the new apple product. It can be announced at WWDC and the first to test it would be Apple’s own employees. In fact, it is said that they are already with them and that is a sufficient indication to verify that those from Cupertino are already thinking about the MacBook Air with the M2 chip.

Will it be the only hardware presented?

Many years ago when rumors were discussed at the time of WWDC, the only thing that was said was data or reports on new operating systems. It was very rare to cite product information since it is an event dedicated to software and the developers themselves. Given the start of the Apple Silicon era, it is more likely to see premieres and previews of new processors and new equipment.

This event looks perfect to showcase the next generation of Apple Silicon, the M2 chip. This chip will be present in input equipment, as is now the case with the M1 chip. What’s your opinion about it? Besides the MacBook Air, will there be any other products? Leave us your impressions on this topic in the comment box.

These are the possible rumored news of iOS 16.