MacBook Air, tomorrow comes the 15 with M2 but Apple is already working on the version with M3

Apple announced last week, during the opening keynote of WWDC, its new MacBook Air with 15-inch display, defined by Apple as “the thinnest laptop in the world” with this diagonal thanks to its 11.5mm thickness .

MACBOOK AIR 15 STILL WITH M2

The new MacBook Air 15 has essentially the same design as the 13 model, including the controversial notch on the top of the display that houses the camera, but has six stereo speakers (two more) e a larger battery (66.5 Wh) still able to ensure a similar autonomy, about 15 hours of web browsing connected to a Wi-Fi network.

The 15-inch MacBook Air, which joins the 13-inch model launched last year, will actually be available from tomorrow, June 13, but it has already been available for purchase for days both on Apple’s official website and on Amazon.

Again, despite a little more space available, the number of ports remains the same: two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and a combined headphone and microphone jack. Another novelty, of course, is the display with a larger diagonal, an “IPS Liquid Retina LCD” with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,864 pixels and a density of 224 pixels per inch.

THE M3 WILL ARRIVE IN 2024

Despite arriving a year later, the processor remains the same as the 13-inch version: an Apple Silicon M2, made with a TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process, in its most powerful configuration with octa-core CPU and deca-core GPU. Many, however, would have expected the debut of the new M3 which, according to rumors, will be made with a 3 nm process, also by TSMC, with consequent significant improvements in both performance and energy efficiency.

For the debut of this processor on MacBook Air 13 and 15 we will have to wait for next year. This is what Mark Gurman, an authoritative Bloomberg journalist, also thinks, according to which the M3 chip will still have a similar amount of CPU and GPU cores to that of the M2 chip. There are also some in development updated versions of iMac 24 (which hasn’t received any updates yet) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

With the announcement of the new Mac Pro, Apple has completed the transition of all its computers from Intel processors to its Apple Silicon. In addition to the MacBook Air 15, the M2 processor, both in Max and Ultra versions, it has also arrived on Mac Studio. On the Mac Pro only in the Ultra version.