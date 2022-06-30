MacBook Air M2, hypotheses on the start of pre-orders and sales: little is missing

At the time of launch at WWDC 22 in early June, Apple limited itself to saying that the first MacBook Air M2 would be delivered “next month”. Nothing else has been known until now, when macrumors.com back on the subject thanks to the confidence of a dealer.

According to the source, MacBook Air M2 you can buy in two weeks, from Friday 15 July. If the indiscretion turns out to be accurate, Apple is likely to follow the usual lineup: starting the pre-orders a week earlier, then from Friday 8 July, and first deliveries and in-store collections from 15 July. In any case, little is missing for the actual availability of the laptop (in the worst case scenario, the official reference to arrival by the end of the month remains valid).

