MacBook Air M2, hypotheses on the start of pre-orders and sales: little is missing

At the time of launch at WWDC 22 in early June, Apple limited itself to saying that the first MacBook Air M2 would be delivered “next month”. Nothing else has been known until now, when macrumors.com back on the subject thanks to the confidence of a dealer.
According to the source, MacBook Air M2 you can buy in two weeks, from Friday 15 July. If the indiscretion turns out to be accurate, Apple is likely to follow the usual lineup: starting the pre-orders a week earlier, then from Friday 8 July, and first deliveries and in-store collections from 15 July. In any case, little is missing for the actual availability of the laptop (in the worst case scenario, the official reference to arrival by the end of the month remains valid).
We remember that the new MacBook Air with M2 chip will not replace the previous one with M1 chip. Both will remain in the range, with the former having prices starting from 1,529 euros and the second with a price list fixed at 1,229 euros. The most “senior” is offered in a single configuration, that is the one with 256 GB of storage space, 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, while MacBook Air M2 has a second configuration from 1,879 euros with 512 GB of storage and GPU 10-core.
The prices, however, as per tradition, skyrocket a lot when you get carried away during the configuration. Among the “options”, 24 GB of unified memory (+460 euros) and 2 TB SSD (+690 euros), so the price reaches and exceeds the threshold of 3,000 eurosnet of the accessories or software that you want to purchase at the same time as the MacBook.