MacBook Air M2, first tests on Geekbench: promises kept

They have been spotted on Geekbench i first benchmarks of the MacBook Air with Apple Silicon M2 chip and apparently keeps the promises made by Apple during the presentation: compared to the previous generation MacBook Air with M1 chip, single-core performance increased by about 12%, while multi-core performance by 20% . Below are the comparative images; it should be noted that the Air M1 score is determined by averaging all the results published by users on the platform (they are tens of thousands of tests).

The second generation Apple Silicon chip is made on the same manufacturing process as the previous one, but benefits from one higher clock frequency: 3.49 GHz maximum against 3.2 of the predecessor. It is very interesting to observe that, from the point of view of the single core, with its 1,919 points the new MacBook Air (and by extension most likely the new MacBook Pro, since it is equipped with the same chip) is – or rather will be – the most absolutely handsome, capable of beating even the monstrous M1 Ultra of the Mac Studio. Of course, the scenario changes radically if we look at the multi-core; in that case, the score that comes closest is that of the mid-2020 27-inch iMac equipped with Intel Core i9-10910 processor, which averages 9,009 points against the Air M2’s 8,928.

Looking at the global ranking of processors, we find that there are only two chips capable of doing more in single core: Intel’s Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KF, with 1,989 and 1,947 points respectively. But it should be noted that these are CPUs of a completely different class, capable of reaching much higher frequencies in boost (over 5 GHz) and above all that they consume a lot more energy.