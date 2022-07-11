HomeTech GiantsAppleMacBook Air M2, benchmark in line with the Pro model | ...

MacBook Air M2, benchmark in line with the Pro model | Geekbench

The first MacBook Air M2 benchmark emerged on Geekbench, presented by Apple a few weeks ago during WWDC 2022 and now in the pipeline; the scores, 1,899 in single-core and 8,965 in multi-core, are in line with what has been seen on the Pro model (always M2, of course) on the market for some time now. The benchmark dates back to July 8, the same day pre-orders were opened. The machine in question is equipped with 16 GB of RAM.

Mac14,2: Air M2 | Mac14.7: Pro M2

The result shouldn’t be too surprising because the hardware platform of the two computers is essentially identical: same chip, same frequencies, even the same RAM. However, the Pro model is equipped with a fan, while the Air is completely fanless, which means the former should be much more effective at dissipating the heat produced by the chip. The test here shows that there is no difference in running a single benchmark, and the opposite would be worrying but it will be interesting to observe what will happen when the CPU is under stress for an extended period of time.

MacBook Air M2 represents a significant step forward for Apple’s glorious line of laptops. In addition to the new chip, which promises up to 20% higher performance in certain scenarios, has a whole new design and in line with the latest Apple products. Deliveries will begin in Italy this Friday, July 15th.

