MacBook Air M2: Apple’s new laptop would be available on July 15, 2022

While customers interested in the new MacBook Air M2 have been eagerly awaiting its arrival on the market for a few weeks now, we now know when Apple could launch its new laptop.

Apple unveiled a new MacBook Air M2 at its WWDC 2022 conference in early June. However, the American giant had announced that its new laptop would not arrive in stores before July. As a reminder, Apple has been forced to extend delivery times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which paralyzed its factories in China.

Chaos gripped an Apple factory in Shanghai when workers protested and even tried to flee the factory to return home. These protest movements have greatly impacted production rates, but the wait could soon be over very soon. Thanks to an indiscretion from a source from our colleagues at MacRumors, we now know precisely when it could be available.

The MacBook Air M2 could arrive as early as mid-July

According to information from a MacRumors source, the new MacBook Air M2 will be available from Friday, July 15, and online pre-orders will begin on Friday, July 8. This seems consistent, since Apple typically opens pre-orders on Fridays, with devices appearing on store shelves and shipping a week later.

As a reminder, the new MacBook Air is powered by a new overpowered in-house M2 chip that ridicules Intel. Benchmarks have also revealed that the new processor would be up to 45% more powerful than the M1.

The MacBook Air M2 is significantly more expensive than its predecessor, since it is available at a starting price of 1499 euros with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB SSD storage. It will take 1849 euros for an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, 8 GB of unified memory and 512 GB SSD storage.

Apple had also lifted the veil on a new MacBook Pro M2 identical to the MacBook Pro M1, but it is still not known when this model will be available. The MacBook Pro could come out a little later. The device is produced in the Quanta factory in China, the most affected by the protest movements.

