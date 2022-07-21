MacBook Air M2: A small mod improves temperatures and performance

What, however, is not convincing at least a part of the public and insiders, is the behavior of the Apple M2 chip under the thermal profile which, after the not exactly convincing results on the MacBook Pro (we talked about it HERE), does not seem to record better results on the more compact MacBook Air (without remembering cooling fans).

Apple Air with M2 SoC has been available for about a week now. The super-light (and fanless) laptop from Apple focuses on several new features that, in addition to the latest Apple Silicon, include a 13.6 “Liquid Retina display video camera FaceTime HD 1080p four speaker sound system e MagSafe charging . The and autonomy of the new Apple chip have now been confirmed and we can say that, as usual, Apple has managed to further raise the performance bar, also confirming itself as a champion of efficiency and battery life.

A video from the youtuber arrives to confirm what has just been said Max Tech which, recording a sharp decline in performance in the most demanding workloads with its MacBook Air M2, has investigated and conducted several tests that again point the finger on operating temperatures and throttling.

From the video in question, which we report below, it is clear that the MacBook Air under test reaches an operating temperature of 108 ° C, a not exactly encouraging value that prompted the creator to make a quick and economical modification, we can say quite effective. Removed the back cover of the MacBook Air, it was enough to apply a thermal pad (from 15 dollars), right at the SoC M2.

The results are pretty good: the chip dropped from 108 ° C to 97 ° C, managing to better manage the clock frequencies and “delaying” the throttling phenomenon. As an example, the test conducted on Adobe Lightroom, where the export of 50 42 megapixel images initially took 2 minutes and 55 seconds, while with the modification the timing was reduced by about one minute.