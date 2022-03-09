MacBook Air, confirmations on new form factor and colors but not on the processor | Kuo

Among the products expected at Apple’s Peek Performance event was also a revamped Macbook Air. In truth, in recent weeks the hypothesis that this MacBook was among the protagonists of the evening that saw the spotlight on the new Mac Studio had gradually faded.
But the new MacBook Air is certainly in the program, the rumors are many, and even the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities he was keen to point out that the arrival on the market will take place by 2022. Mass production, in particular, is expected to start between the end of the second quarter of the year and the beginning of the third. Based on this information, the announcement could take place in Apple’s classic autumn window.
Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:
1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q22
2. Processor: M1 chip
3. No mini-LED display
4. All-new form factor design
5. More color options
– 郭明 錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 9, 2022
Kuo, reiterating previous rumors, predicts that the MacBook Air 2022 will have a completely renewed design and will be made in different color variations, probably the same as the 24-inch iMacs: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple. Again there may be a contrasting white frame.
Contrary to what has been hypothesized so far, according to Kuo, this new MacBook Air will also use an M1 processor, which might seem somewhat strange given that this processor is now around two years old. Difficult to speculate such a “dated” chip on a completely revamped MacBook. Probably it was a mistake on Kuo’s part, we’ll see.
As for the display, as assumed so far, there shouldn’t be a mini-LED panel which will remain an exclusive feature of high-end MacBook Pros.