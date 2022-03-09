MacBook Air, confirmations on new form factor and colors but not on the processor | Kuo

Among the products expected at Apple’s Peek Performance event was also a revamped Macbook Air. In truth, in recent weeks the hypothesis that this MacBook was among the protagonists of the evening that saw the spotlight on the new Mac Studio had gradually faded.

But the new MacBook Air is certainly in the program, the rumors are many, and even the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities he was keen to point out that the arrival on the market will take place by 2022. Mass production, in particular, is expected to start between the end of the second quarter of the year and the beginning of the third. Based on this information, the announcement could take place in Apple’s classic autumn window.