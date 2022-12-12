MacBook Air and iPad Pro with OLED, rumor insists: they will arrive in 2024

2024 will be the year three Apple products transitioned to OLED. Ross Young is sure of it: time passes, the economic context changes and new difficulties arise for the producers but the analyst, let his colleagues know 9to5mac.comhas been saying for months now that in 2024 we will see three products switch from LCD to OLED.

According to Young’s sources, everything is going according to plan, so the generations which will debut in 2024 MacBook Air and 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro they will put aside the IPS LCD the first and the mini LED the second to switch to the panel with absolute blacks and infinite contrast, the OLED.

Young, who is founder and number one of DSCC, Display Supply Chain Consultantssaid that the screens in question will be made with a technology called tandem stacks: down consumption by 30%, up the maximum brightness and the resistence to the phenomenon of burn inatavistic plague of organic matrix panels.

OLED and miniLED would still be obligatory stops towards the goal, the micro LED panels. These are still far from commercialization, but they are said to combine the advantages of mini LEDs in terms of maximum brightness, color fidelity and absence of burn in, while offering the pluses of OLEDs on contrasts and the possibility of turning off the backlighting of areas of the screen which must be black, “killing” the blooming effect which, although reduced, is also present on the mini LEDs.