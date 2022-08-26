MacBook Air 2022: prices drop significantly

The Air M2 is available in stores at an unusually fast rate, well below the Apple price – although the manufacturer is still unable to deliver directly.

A few weeks after the start of sales, the new MacBook Air M2 has already become cheaper in Germany. The entry-level model can now be found in stores for less than 1300 euros, as price comparisons show. At Apple itself, the entry-level model still costs 1500 euros and is still not directly available, it should not be delivered until the beginning of September for current new orders.

Price dependent on MacBook color

Authorized Apple dealers such as Amazon and Gravis are also involved in the price campaigns with discounts of over 15 percent. The model in space gray is usually available for the lowest price, the version of the MacBook Air in a new, very dark midnight blue has so far remained at a price mark of around 1350 euros.

The fact that Apple’s estimated sales price in its own stores is higher than the retail price is considered normal. With new products, however, it usually takes several months before Apple hardware can be found at other dealers at significantly lower . In the case of the new MacBook Pro 14″, for example, the retail prices only leveled off below the 2000 euro mark after around five months – and thus more than 10 percent below the manufacturer’s new price.

At the same time, the price of the predecessor MacBook Air M1 is rising again, apparently due to high demand: it was available for around 900 euros for a long time, but the price has now leveled off again at around 1000 euros. Apple also continues to sell it – for 1200 euros.

Entry-level model with slower SSD

The conspicuous price campaigns for the MacBook Air M2 can mainly be observed in the entry-level model with the basic configuration of 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. The higher-priced models with more GPU cores, a larger (and faster) SSD and at least 16 GB of RAM are still retail at just under 2000 euros and thus only around 5 percent below the Apple price. In this configuration, the MacBook Air M2 is already about as expensive as a 14″ MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 Pro chip.

For the first time, Apple uses a single flash chip for the 256 GB SSD in the base model of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, which delivered significantly slower rates in benchmarks. In the previous models with the M1 processor and the higher-priced configurations with more storage space, two flash chips are used, which can offer faster transfers thanks to more usable storage channels.

