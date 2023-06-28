MacBook Air 15 with M2 CPU on offer from Monclick with a €200 discount

Announced a few weeks ago, the brand new Apple Macbook Air 15 is already on offer at an attractive price thanks to a discount code and a discount that add up. If you are looking for a new notebook and your idea is to direct you to the Apple world but you want a large screen, take into consideration today’s Monclick offer of the day: the protagonist is, as mentioned, the brand new MacBook Air 15 with M2 processor, the latest Apple laptop announced in early June.

The price is 1426 eurosthe best price available today for this laptop.