MacBook Air 15, pre-orders open on Amazon | Prices and delivery date

Less than twenty-four hours after the official presentation at WWDC 2023, I am The new 15″ MacBook Airs have arrived on Amazon for pre-order. Actual availabilitythe platform says, is set for 13 June 2023. Two configurations are available: one with 8 GB of RAM (or rather, unified memory) and 256 GB of SSD and one with 8 GB of unified memory and 512 GB of SSD. Both variants can be ordered in all four official colors: Galaxy, Silver, Midnight and Space Grey. It should be noted that on the Apple website it is possible to purchase more abundant configurations, with 16 or 24 GB of memory and 1 or 2 TB of SSD.

The laptop is equipped with the same Apple Silicon M2 chip that we saw last year on the 13″ model in its most powerful configuration, with an octa-core CPU and a deca-core GPU; the design is essentially the same – including the discussed notch in the center of the display to house camera and Face ID. Apple says it is the thinnest 15″ laptop in the world, and declares a record autonomy – no less than 18 hours (playing movies on Apple TV +) or 15 hours (Web browsing via Wi-Fi) thanks to a 66.5 Wh battery. The port allocation remains a bit disappointing – just two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and a combined headphone and microphone jack. The Liquid Retina LCD IPS display has a resolution of 2,880 x 1,864 pixels, which corresponds to a density of 224 pixels per inch.