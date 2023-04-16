5G News
MacBook Air 15-inch reportedly spotted in testing – but without M3 chip

MacBook Air 15-inch reportedly spotted in testing – but without M3 chip

Tech News
Apple’s MacBook Air 15-inch is looking ever more likely to arrive soon, but it may do so without the much-rumored new M3 chipset.

This fresh leak comes from one of the better known sources for Apple gossip, Mark Gurman, who reports via Bloomberg (opens in new tab) that new Macs are being tested with macOS 14, and that one of those is a device that’s “likely to be the 15-inch MacBook Air”.

