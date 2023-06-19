MacBook Air 15 inch, here is the iFixit teardown video

HomeTech GiantsAppleMacBook Air 15 inch, here is the iFixit teardown video

Could have been missing iFixit teardown of the new MacBook Air 15 inch? It could not, and a few days from the availability (also in Italy) of the Cupertino notebook in an unedited format, here is the video of the teardown which clarifies its internal structure. For the sake of completeness, we point out that another one was published last week, which, among other things, shed light on the presence of only one NAND memory chip on the basic version of the 15-inch MacBook Air with 256 GB of storage. instead of the two used in the past.

From the short video teardown of iFixit, the rearranged speaker layout, a change forced by the fact that on the 15-inch there are six instead of four, and above all the higher capacity battery, which fits comfortably in a product with a larger internal volume. So on MacBook Air M2 15″ there is a lithium battery composed of a large cell and four smaller ones with a total capacity of 66.5 watt hours, while on the 13″ variant there is one with 52.6 watt hours.

According to Apple anyway autonomy is absolutely comparable: official data report up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of movies on Apple TV with a “full” of energy for both, evidently the surplus in terms of capacity is absorbed by the larger dimensions of the display. In terms of repairability there’s not much to say, Apple hasn’t done much to improve the internal design compared to the 13″ model in terms of ease of disassembly.

