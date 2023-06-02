MacBook 12 is about to enter the obsolete product list | Rumor

According to an internal document viewed by MacRumorsApple is preparing to add the original 12-inch MacBook to the obsolete list. All should materialize by June 30, 2023. This means that Apple will no longer provide hardware assistance for this device and service providers will not be able to order replacement parts.
The 12-inch MacBook was announced in March 2015 with a starting price of 1,499 euros and its production was discontinued in April 2016 when Apple released the next generation of the laptop. This model was powered by an Intel Core M dual-core processor, accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
It was known for having only two ports on the entire machine: a 3.5mm audio jack and a multifunctional USB-C port with support for USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort 1.2. However, this side was never digested by users, as it meant that a separate USB-C adapter had to be purchased in order to have further connectivity options available.
Despite this, it was a very popular device and it should be remembered that the 2015 12-inch MacBook was one of the lightest laptops on the market, weighing in at just 920 grams. Thanks to its 39.7 Wh battery, the device offered up to 30 days of standby time and about 9 hours of web browsing.
Recall that Apple considers a product obsolete seven years after the cessation of sales on the market. Service Providers cannot order replacement parts for these devices and are no longer eligible for hardware repairs at Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers. The 12-inch MacBook was updated twice, first in April 2016 and then again in June 2017, and was discontinued in 2019. Thus, the latest generation of the MacBook, which has not yet been considered vintage, is still eligible for hardware service and repairs.
We remind you that the opening keynote of WWDC 2023 will be held on June 5th and the new 15-inch MacBook Air could also be among the most anticipated products.