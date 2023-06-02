MacBook 12 is about to enter the obsolete product list | Rumor

According to an internal document viewed by MacRumorsApple is preparing to add the original 12-inch MacBook to the obsolete list. All should materialize by June 30, 2023. This means that Apple will no longer provide hardware assistance for this device and service providers will not be able to order replacement parts.

The 12-inch MacBook was announced in March 2015 with a starting price of 1,499 euros and its production was discontinued in April 2016 when Apple released the next generation of the laptop. This model was powered by an Intel Core M dual-core processor, accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

It was known for having only two ports on the entire machine: a 3.5mm audio jack and a multifunctional USB-C port with support for USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort 1.2. However, this side was never digested by users, as it meant that a separate USB-C adapter had to be purchased in order to have further connectivity options available.