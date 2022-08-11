Macarena Achaga goes from being the daughter of Luis Miguel to a scammer in the new Prime Video series

After developing a career as an actress in Mexican soap operas in productions such as the pilot, beauty and the beasts Y love to deaththe Argentine actress became known worldwide in Luis Miguel, the seriesin which he gave life to the singer’s .

Now the original Silver sea is getting ready to perform his first leading role through Prime Video, and will be at the head of the series Bad luckin which he will get into the skin of a scammer.

The production features a criminal duo. (Prime Video)

The production that is expected to arrive at the service streaming to early 2023 It will tell the story of two characters with broken souls who have fallen from grace, who, fed up with their respective bad lives and their bad decisions, have decided to carry out one last robbery that will give them the chance to start a new life.

This will not be easy for them, since they will have to face various problems on their way to achieve their goal. This duo of criminals will meet again more than a decade later, with new identities, the same bad resentments towards each other, having a dead person behind their backs.

being-the-daughter-of-Luis-Miguel.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Luis Miguel, the series” marked Achaga’s first work on a streaming platform. (Netflix) being-the-daughter-of-Luis-Miguel.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Both characters will seek to compete and face each other to see who of the two achieves their ambitious plan that has taken them years to carry out and which consists of embezzling the wealthy family. Urquizaone of the most powerful dynasties of Mexicobut also one of the most rotten.

“I have always had a weakness for stories of the misfortunes of the rich and in Bad luck I wanted to combine him with one of my favorite character archetypes: the hustlers. The result we have created with Mary Hinojos is an original and comic combination, full of entertainment and escape for the public of Prime Video”, Said through a statement the creator and showrunner of the series, Christian Conti.

“The Wrath of God”, an Argentine film that marked the second collaboration between Netflix and Macarena. (Netflix)

with you He added that this new series is a high-quality melodrama, full of sophistication, comedy and trickery. He announced that the show explores the consequences of having everything and losing it, of excessive ambition, and how the decisions of our parents mark us for life.

For its part, Alonzo Aguilarhead of the home team Amazon Originals in Prime Video Mexico, He explained that the streaming service that will broadcast this new fiction is looking for stories that resonate with the Latino public and surprise them at the same time.

The Chilean Jorge López also participates in the new project. (Netflix)

“In Prime Video We are always looking for stories that resonate with the Mexican public and surprise them at the same time. There is no better example than Bad luck since we Mexicans love when the rich also cry, but in a modern story full of love, intrigue and comedy. It is a pleasure for us, in alliance with dynamocreate this series that has a spectacular talent behind and in front of cameras”, said Aguilar.

Created by Christian Conti (wild district) Y Mary Hinojos (Cindy the royal), Bad luck is directed by Joe Rendon (Flour) Y Analeine Cal (mother there are only two). Written by with you, Fennels, Ilse Apellaniz (Rebel), Camila Ibarra (The club) Y Moses Aisemberg (The blame), is produced by Christian Conti, Juliana Flores (Go on), Miranda Torres (Go on) Y Tania Zamora (Fire night).

Sylvia Pasquel and Camila Valero also participate in the series, who in real life are grandmother and granddaughter. (Silvia Pasquel / Instagram)

In addition to Macarena Achagathe series made in Mexico City has a cast made up of Jorge Lopez (Elite), Lisa Owen (Original sin), diego klein (Prisoner No.1), Camila Valero (The shelter), Adriana Montes de Oca (SOS I’m falling in love), Robert Quijano (the house of flowers), Fatima Molina (Who killed Sarah?), Ricardo Polanco (centaur’s mistress), Sylvia Pasquel (a strange enemy) Y Antonia Zegers (The pack).

: