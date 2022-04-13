Mac Studio Firmware Teases Possible New Mac Mini

Rumored for several months now, it seems that the possibility that Apple is preparing a new Mac Mini is greater than you would expect. And it is that although the company skipped any mention of this compact computer at its last event in early March, it seems that now some clues have been found that indicate that it is already working on updating this model.

This has been shared by the developer Steve Troughton-Smith through a message on Twitterensuring that you have found references to what could be the new Mac Mini hidden in the Studio Display firmware. Specifically, this firmware would be mentioning a still unknown device under the name “Macmini10,1”, quite unsubtle, pointing directly to the arrival of a new generation of this series. And it is that the firmware code of the Mac Mini M1 of 2020 was “Macmini9,1”, and the final Intel model of 2018 was “Macmini8,1”.

You know what, I’m gonna check that guess before it gets baked in. Macmini10,x with both M1 Pro and M1 Max — Steve Troughton-Smith (@strongonsmith) April 12, 2022

Unfortunately, this discovery stays here, no details yet known about possible specifications which will equip the same. Although this has not meant that Troughton-Smith himself has shared his predictions, which although they initially pointed to the new Mac Mini being able to jump directly to Apple’s M2 processors, finally has targeted the M1 Pro and M1 Max models.

And it is that the previous models of this compact computer proved to be more than capable when it comes to offering fast, cool and quiet performance. In fact, one of its main weaknesses was the fact that, compared to other Windows-oriented compact computers, the previous Mac Mini had a somewhat tighter connectivity sectionoffering few USB-C ports and less than expected storage and memory capacity (the latter being in fact one of the biggest headaches as it is not upgradable).

While we don’t currently have any details on when we might expect to see the next Mac Mini arrive, we’d certainly love to see a device that addresses these small shortcomings.