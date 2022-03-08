Mac Studio and Studio Display official: the Mac mini grows and is very powerful

Mac Studio and Studio Display I’m officers: Apple announced both at the Peek Performance event – follow our live stream with commentary and liveblog !. The latter is the ideal complement to the former, a cube made from a single aluminum extrusion that closely resembles the Mac mini. Only in the lines, however, since the very high profile performances require an inevitably greater internal volume.

The Mac Studio arrives on the market with two possible choices on the chip: the existing Apple Silicon M1 Max or the brand new M1 Ultra made official a few minutes earlier. Two very powerful products that, Apple said, will give Mac Studio the power it needs to serve those for whom the performance of the iMac and Mac mini is not enough. All in a product with a compact form factor, made with the attention to materials, finishes and details typical of Apple so that Studio is not only a powerful product, but also as usual an object to be displayed on a desk and not to be hidden from view.