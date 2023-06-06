Mac Pro with M2 Ultra: Power and expansion for the future

Mac Pro with M2 Ultra: Modular Design and Expansion

The new Mac Pro features a chassis design similar to the 2019 Intel Mac Pro, but with a whole new internal potential.

This system is equipped with eight Thunderbolt ports and six PCI slots, allowing for exceptional modular expansion.

Users will be able to customize and adapt their Mac Pro to their specific needs, taking full advantage of its potential for growth and versatility.

Unprecedented power with M2 Ultra

The heart of the new Mac Pro offers impressive performance. The 24-core CPU, up to 76-core GPU, and 192GB of RAM ensure uncompromised performance for intensive tasks.

Furthermore, the incorporation of a 32-core neural engine enables fast and efficient processing in machine learning applications.

Advanced connectivity and release date

The Mac Pro also stands out for its cutting-edge connectivity. Two HDMI ports, dual 10 gigabit Ethernet, and the latest wireless technology with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 provide a seamless and reliable connectivity experience.

Also, the wait for this powerful machine is coming to an end. Orders for the new Mac Pro are available today and deliveries will begin next week.

This news will excite creative professionals and demanding users looking to take full advantage of the power and efficiency of Apple Silicon.

The new Mac Pro with M2 Ultra technology

The new Mac Pro with M2 Ultra technology demonstrates Apple’s commitment to innovation and exceptional performance.

With its modular design and unmatched power, this machine is bound to meet the demands of the most demanding users.

If you’re looking for a cutting-edge computing experience, Mac Pro is the perfect choice. Don’t hesitate to place your order and immerse yourself in the future of computing with Apple Silicon.