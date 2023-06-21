Mac Pro with Apple’s M2 Ultra: confirmations and some surprises from the iFixit teardown

- Advertisement -

After the Mac Studio, the usual “teardown” has arrived for Apple’s new Mac Pro, announced during WWDC 2023, which allows us to take a more in-depth look at the internal components. Being a classic tower, in this case, everything was obviously simpler.

VERY EASY TO OPEN

The opening of the upper aluminum part, exactly as on the previous generation, is decidedly easy and intuitive. Just twist the handle and lift. Being able to access all the internal parts is simple easy but the same cannot be said for updating them. In fact, the teardown process revealed that the RAM bays no longer support classic modular RAM sticks. - Advertisement -





UNABLE TO UPGRADE RAM

There is only one empty slot, RAM is soldered directly to the motherboard. After configuring it during the purchase, therefore, it will no longer be possible to increase the memory. Apple also confirmed to iFixit, which handled this teardown, that it can’t fit RAM into the available slot. However, this Mac Pro offers better connectivity in terms of connectivity, not only thanks to PCIe expansion but also thanks to the 8 Thunderbolt 4 ports, six on the back and two on the top. Apple launches Vision Pro, the mixed reality headset that wants to revolutionize our daily lives Removing the PCIe cards is also very simple, as is the power supply cage. The teardown also revealed that Apple continued to use the same cooling solution initially adopted on the Intel-based version, probably also with the will (and need) to dispose of excess stock. - Advertisement -

A POWERFUL COOLING SYSTEM

The triple fan cooling system can be removed from its housing to which it is connected via gold contacts, without wiring. Despite using an M2 Ultra processor instead of the Intel one, Apple also continued to use a larger motherboard, not the same one it used for the 2023 Mac Studio, which also features the M2 Ultra processor as an option.





Contrary to what it usually does, iFixit hasn’t given the Mac Studio a repairability score. Obviously, opening and replacing some components is very simple.