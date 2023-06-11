Mac Pro, Mac Studio, 15-inch MacBook Air: price, release date, and how to preorder

- Advertisement -

This week’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) wasn’t all about operating system updates and Apple’s new mixed reality headset. Apple also revealed a number of new Macs, including a 15-inch MacBook Air as well as revamped versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio with Apple Silicon. All three will be available on Tuesday, June 13th, though you can currently preorder them from Apple, Amazon, and other retailers.

Where to preorder the 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple claims the newest MacBook Air is "the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop." Its 15.3-inch screen boasts 500 nits of brightness, but it's otherwise similar to last year's redesigned 13-inch model. It comes equipped with a 1080p webcam, a MagSafe charging connector, and Apple's base M2 chip, which is the same processor found in the 13-inch MacBook Air.

The base model starts at $1,299 and comes with an eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. For an extra $200, you can jump up to 512GB of storage, while the 1TB version will cost you $400 more. The largest storage configuration — the 2TB version — costs $800 more than the base 256GB configuration. You can also configure the memory; it’s an extra $200 for 16GB of RAM and an extra $400 for 24GB of RAM.

It’s also worth noting that, if you prefer a smaller machine, the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip is still available and now starts at $1,099. That’s $100 less than its previous list price, though, it’s also on sale at B&H Photo for $999. Apple is even still selling the older M1 MacBook Air from 2020 for $999, which is also on sale at Amazon and Best Buy right now for a mere $799.99 ($200 off).

Apple's latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple's M2 chip. The base model starts with 8GB of RAM and 256B of storage, though you can also buy it with as much as 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Where to preorder the 2023 Mac Studio

For power users, Apple also announced the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio, which the company calls the most powerful Macs it has ever made.

The Mac Studio features Apple's M2 Max and new M2 Ultra processor. Apple says the new Mac Studio, which dons the same design as the M1 model from last year, should be three times faster than the last-gen model, depending on the configuration you buy.

The desktop machine won’t be available until June 13th, but you can already preorder it from Apple, Best Buy, and Expercom with an M2 Max chip, a 12-core CPU, a 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 16-core neural engine, and 512GB of storage starting at $1,999.

Alternatively, you can preorder it from Apple, Best Buy, and Expercom with a more powerful M2 Ultra chip, a 24‑core CPU, a 60‑core GPU, 64GB of RAM, a 32-core neural engine, and 1TB of storage starting at $3,999. This particular model also supports up to six Pro Display XDRs and comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Where to preorder the 2023 Mac Pro

Like the Mac Studio, the new Mac Pro comes with Apple’s new M2 Ultra processor and sports the same design as the prior model. As a result, it can support up to 192GB of unified memory and should be significantly faster than its Intel-equipped predecessor. It’s also more capable than the previous model, with eight Thunderbolt ports, six PCI expansion slots, and two HDMI ports that support up to 8K resolution and up to 240Hz frame rates.

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,999 with a 24-core CPU, a 60-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, a 32-core neural engine, and a 1TB SSD. You can preorder it from Apple, B&H Photo, and Expercom ahead of its June 13th release date.

