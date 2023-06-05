Mac Pro M2 Ultra and Mac Studio M2 Max and Ultra official: specifications and prices

- Advertisement -

At the ongoing WWDC 2023 in Cupertino, Apple announced the update to Mac Studio which carries the Apple Silicon SoCs M2 Max and M2 Ultra (unreleased) and the new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon M2 Ultra chips: thus the (highly anticipated) most powerful macOS machine in the Apple range completes the transition of Macs to Apple Silicon chips.

MAC PRO, THE MOST POWERFUL COMPLETES THE CIRCLE OF APPLE SILICON CHIPS





The Main characteristics announced by Apple for the first Mac Pro with Arm chip, the Apple Silicon M2 Ultra: CPUs to 24 cores up to 3x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro

to 24 cores GPUs to 76 cores up to 7x faster than the Intel-based Mac Pro base configuration

to 76 cores neural engine to 32 cores

to 32 cores up to 192GB of unified memory

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

2x HDMI, dual 10Gbps Ethernet, 8x Thunderbolt 4, 6x PCIe gen 4 slots

supports up to 6 Pro Display XDR

supports up to 22 streams in 8K ProRes

rack mount available.

MAC STUDIO M2 MAX/ULTRA, A ‘CUBE’ OF EXTRAORDINARY POWER





The Main characteristics announced by Apple for the Mac Studio with chips M2 Max/Ultra: Apple Stores closed due to strike in the USA: after Omicron, workers’ protest CPUs up to 24 cores with M2 Max it’s up to 4x faster than the fastest Intel iMac

up to 24 cores GPUs up to 76 cores with the M2 Ultra it’s up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel iMac

up to 76 cores neural engine up to 40% faster

up to 40% faster up to 192GB of unified memory

up to 8TB of storage

up to 800GB/s of bandwidth memory

memory 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, SDXC, Thunderbolt 4

WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

support for 8K displays.

MAC PRO AND STUDIO M2 – PRICES AND AVAILABILITY