Mac Pro M2 Ultra and Mac Studio M2 Max and Ultra official: specifications and prices

At the ongoing WWDC 2023 in Cupertino, Apple announced the update to Mac Studio which carries the Apple Silicon SoCs M2 Max and M2 Ultra (unreleased) and the new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon M2 Ultra chips: thus the (highly anticipated) most powerful macOS machine in the Apple range completes the transition of Macs to Apple Silicon chips.
MAC PRO, THE MOST POWERFUL COMPLETES THE CIRCLE OF APPLE SILICON CHIPS
The Main characteristics announced by Apple for the first Mac Pro with Arm chip, the Apple Silicon M2 Ultra:
- CPUs to 24 cores
- up to 3x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro
- GPUs to 76 cores
- up to 7x faster than the Intel-based Mac Pro base configuration
- neural engine to 32 cores
- up to 192GB of unified memory
- Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
- 2x HDMI, dual 10Gbps Ethernet, 8x Thunderbolt 4, 6x PCIe gen 4 slots
- supports up to 6 Pro Display XDR
- supports up to 22 streams in 8K ProRes
- rack mount available.
MAC STUDIO M2 MAX/ULTRA, A ‘CUBE’ OF EXTRAORDINARY POWER
The Main characteristics announced by Apple for the Mac Studio with chips M2 Max/Ultra:
- CPUs up to 24 cores
- with M2 Max it’s up to 4x faster than the fastest Intel iMac
- GPUs up to 76 cores
- with the M2 Ultra it’s up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel iMac
- neural engine up to 40% faster
- up to 192GB of unified memory
- up to 8TB of storage
- up to 800GB/s of bandwidth memory
- 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, SDXC, Thunderbolt 4
- WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
- support for 8K displays.
MAC PRO AND STUDIO M2 – PRICES AND AVAILABILITY
Mac Studio has a starting price in the US of $1,999, $6,999 Mac Pro.
