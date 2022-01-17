Mac Pro, a version with Apple Silicon will arrive by the end of 2022 | Rumor

Apple is expected to complete the transition from Intel processors to its Apple Silicon by the fourth quarter of 2022, exactly two years after the announcement of its first M1. The “icing on the cake” could be a new Mac Pro. To be sure it is also the well-known leaker DylanDKT according to which the Mac Pro will be the last Apple computer to be updated with the new processors.
According to the leaker, the processor of this Mac Pro will not be an “extension” of the future M2 but a further evolution of the M1 which has already recently seen the arrival of the Pro and Max version on the new MacBook Pro. processor able to arrive up to 40 processing cores and 128 graphics cores.
DylanDKT has also not ruled out the arrival of a new iMac with a larger display and M1 Pro and Max processors. As for the current MacBook Pro 13 with M1 processor, in the second half of 2022 it should be replaced with a version based on a new M2 chip and with a design similar to the MacBook Pro announced late last year. A redesigned MacBook Air should also not be missing, again with M2.
