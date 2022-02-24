Mac Pro 2022, what is known so far

This year marks the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon and many users are waiting for new Macs with Apple’s own chip. One of those teams is the Mac Pro 2022 that saw its last major renovation in 2019. What is known so far? Let’s see the information you quote MacRumors next. Mac Pro will be spectacular, it will come in two models This Mac Pro is in the eyes of many since it is one of the models that still has an Intel chip and that will surely be renewed with Apple Silicon. There will be two specific updates, one will continue the same line of design and modular housing. A second model will be smaller. the big model will retain the essence of being covered in stainless steel with an aluminum casing, in addition to having easy access to the interior to add or remove components. On the other hand, the new model that will be smaller will be similar but its casing will be more compact. According to Mark Gurman, this model could invade the nostalgia of many who remember the Power Mac G4 Cube. As well, Jon Prosser says this small Mac Pro will be like having a stack of 4 Mac minis. Apple has married the idea of ​​having different versions of a single product. It has happened with the iPhone, with the iPad, with the portable Mac and even with the HomePod. The Mac Pro could be divided into two but to be attractive to different types of users. A theory of sizes, personally, it could be considered that one would be easier to transport and carry to different places. For example, for those users who are on the go but who know that they will have their device thanks to having peripherals available for use always at hand.

the final transition

It is somewhat strange but Gurman indicates that the large Mac Pro will continue to use an Intel chip, the small model will adopt Apple Silicon. The basic reason for this would be that Apple chips couldn’t compete with Intel’s Xeon processors for heavy workloads. Also the compatibility of the software would be in doubt and therefore, Apple may not risk completing the transition. The latter will be very strange in a distant presentation.

The small Mac Pro could incorporate the equivalent of two or four M1 Max chips. It will be a power never seen before and it will be seen how powerful it can be. It will have 20 CPU cores and 64 graphics cores, the second most powerful chip could encompass 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores only.

Here we could see a new generation of M1 chip unless Apple takes a risk and introduces a fully reloaded M2 generation. All this could be seen in an eventual WWDC 2022 although nothing is confirmed. They would not be launched but it would be a presentation only.

Do you think everything will come true? Share with us in the comment box what opinion you have about the Mac Pro 2022 and if it has a future with Apple chips.