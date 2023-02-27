Mac Mini with M2 Pro: Apple’s gateway to macOS | Hands-on video

Apple launched its latest Mac Mini in Europe as the brand’s gateway to macOS in early 2023. It is a sequel to this new phase of the “Apple” portable PC, equipped with Apple Silicon components. Do you want to know everything this device can give you? Does it have the potential to be a complete machine, even with such a compact size? TechSmart shows you the version with the M2 Pro chip in this hands-on, in partnership with HDBlog.

design and build

In terms of design, you won't see any differences from its predecessor, whether in terms of looks or even measurements. The new Mac Mini maintains the standard of past generations, focusing on providing a very compact and lightweight product. The construction also remained premium. His body is all made of aluminum, with rounded corners and a very sober appearance. This Apple option for its mini-PC allows it to be positioned on any type of table, or even be used as a Media Center, when connected to your home TV.





The option for this function is mainly justified by the size of the product. After all, you can enjoy all the features it offers directly on your TV, without it being visible. You can easily hide it somewhere in your living room, or even behind the TV. But if you think that the Mac Mini with M2 Pro is completely identical to the other versions, you are wrong. There are changes to the ports on this model from the base edition with the M2 chip. Apple expanded from two to four USB-C ports, all with Thunderbolt 4 support, and even improved HDMI from 2.0 to 2.1. Also maintained are the two Type-A USBs, the Ethernet input for wired internet and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The only thing missing was the audio jack being on the front, not the back. Not to mention the lack of an SD card reader.

hardware and specs

Going beyond its exterior, what can the new Mac Mini deliver on the inside? It became available in two versions. One equipped with the Apple Silicon M2 and the other with the Apple Silicon M2 Pro. And what are the differences between them, apart from the aforementioned set of rear doors? One of the main ones is on the GPU. This variant with an M2 Pro chip brings almost twice the number of cores, which allows for a much greater gain in performance. The CPU is also not the same. In this more advanced one, we find two additional cores and twice as much additional bandwidth, which goes from 100 to 200 GB per second, in addition to twice as many transistors. The maximum amount of supported unified memory also changes from model to model. The most modest edition with an M2 chip comes with configurations that vary between 8 and 24 Giga. Already the most robust part of 16 GB and goes up to 32 GB of memory. Not to mention the storage, which in the basic version is between 256 GB and 2 TB, while in the M2 Pro unit it starts at 512 GB and can go up to 8 TB. Although choosing the combination of unified memory and storage seems simple, it requires more details that you need to pay attention to. That's because Apple usually uses an SSD with lower performance in the 256 Giga version of internal space. In practice, a product with a weaker SSD will not be unusable, but it is important to keep in mind that this can generate a bottleneck and end up resulting in some slowdowns, especially in more complex tasks. In other words, if your use goes beyond just browsing the web, you might want to consider a 512 Giga forward option.

Highlights of the M2 Pro

Speaking specifically about the M2 Pro chip present here, what can we find special about it? Regarding the M1 Pro, the number of cores was increased from 10 to 12. Of this total, four cores are geared towards efficiency, that is, twice as much as the previous generation. The other eight focus on performance. Due to the advances it delivers, it is possible to consider the Mac Mini with the M2 Pro a much more powerful product not only compared to the model with the M2, but also with its predecessor and even the last generation of the MacBook Pro. It is not an exaggeration to say this, even more so if we analyze that the compact is capable of running the CPU at lower temperatures and higher frequencies for a longer time. The GPU also had its sharp evolutions. The current one can contain 16 or 19 cores. This hands-on model is the most powerful, accompanied by 16 Giga of unified memory. In any case, the jump over the M2 is remarkable, considering that the base chip only contains 10 cores. And what does this mean in practice? Well, you can imagine not only combining basic usage in your home and office, but also with some more complex tasks, when we take into account the loads of a GPU. The list of examples here includes more advanced photo editing, library management with programs like Lightroom, and video editing without so many limitations. The graphics part with an improved performance still equates to advantages in terms of processing times and system responsiveness. And here come the features of macOS, which can benefit from the basic Mac Mini user, to those used to a Mac Studio. And what about games? Enough hardware certainly won’t be a problem. As for availability, although few games are optimized and compatible with the new Metal 3 API, you should enjoy high quality in Full HD resolution, with increased options for the future.

First impressions and price

The Mac Mini in its new version remains the least expensive alternative for you to enter the world of macOS. And for this generation, there are important advances thanks to the presence of the new M2 and M2 Pro chips. But how to choose the best option? Maybe the answer to that question goes through your priorities. If your type of use is for basic tasks that do not require editing or other tasks that require the graphic component, the option for the model with M2 may be the most appropriate. If your preference is for utilities that demand more performance from your machine, purchasing a unit powered by the M2 Pro should perfectly meet your needs. It offers superior computational power and a gain especially in terms of graphics. Not to mention the common characteristics of all versions of the Mac Mini. Here we talk mainly about its design. While boasting a very premium construction, it offers the portability of having an advanced machine in a small body that is easy to hide in the environment, or even move when traveling or between home and your office.