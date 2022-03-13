Mac Mini with Apple M2 in 2023: new inside, same design outside

For Apple, 2022 will be a year full of news, this said the rumors and this actually seems to be seen what was already announced during the first event held just a few days ago. Once a chapter is closed, we are ready to immediately open another, and among the expected protagonists there are the Mac Mini. There is curiosity around this product, because the Cupertino company with Mac Studio could have started a small revolution in the desktop world.
And therefore there has been talk (for some time, to tell the truth) of a completely renewed design, and obviously there is no lack of details – more or less risky – on the internal components.
However, there is someone who believes that the next generation of Mac Mini can reserve surprises and news only inside, leaving all almost unchanged outside, in the body. The voice is authoritative and belongs to Ming Chi Kuo, who let it slip in a tweet that “the new Mac Mini in 2023 will likely remain with the same design as it is now“So we could expect the same size and shape, as well as a classic aluminum unibody chassis – no plexiglass then, as Jon Prosser previously suggested.
The assumptions regarding the internal components still remain valid: a version with an M2 processor is expected, the top one could instead be based on the Pro variant. In short:
- M2:
- codename: Staten
- based on Apple A15
- Octa-core CPU (4x Avalanche + 4x Blizzard, respectively for performance and efficiency)
- Deca-core GPU
- M2 Pro:
- based on Apple A15
- 12-core CPU (8x performance + 4x efficiency)