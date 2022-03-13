Mac mini: Kuo indicates that the following design would not change

Now that we have been introduced to new Apple products, we were able to see items like the Mac Studio with variants in design. However, the next generation of Apple’s Mac mini will likely have the same design as the current model. This, according to the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Mac mini until 2023?

In a very short tweet last saturdayTF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted that it is quite likely that the revamped Mac mini keep the same shape and model. It is expected that it will not undergo any noticeable change in size or shape.

This has been the aluminum unibody design that Apple has used for every new Mac mini since 2010. Earlier this week, Kuo said that the new Mac mini won’t be released until 2023.

The statement that kuo published is contrary to practically all the rumors and the one said by the leaker Jon Prosser. Said rumor indicated that during the past year, Apple was already working on a complete redesign of the small desktop computer, moving to a smaller chassis with a “plexiglass-like” top. Others indicated that this model could have a slimmer design and metal bands around the edge.

I think the new Mac mini in 2023 will likely remain the same form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 12, 2022

Possible improvements

For now, Apple is believed to have been working on a new Mac mini for a while. However, the company updated this entry-level product with the M1 chip in November 2020, although the higher-end offering remains the Space Gray model with an Intel processor from 2018.

The possibility of replacing this older high-end model with a machine from Apple Silicon was previously at the center of the rumors more related to the new Mac mini models. At the moment, it seems that both the entry and the high-end model could be renewed simultaneously.

According to recent statements by 9to5Mac, Apple originally “had plans” to introduce high-end versions of the Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chip. However, these plans were “probably scrapped” in favor of Mac Studio. Now, Apple is believed to be working on two new models in this product line, including one with the M2 chip and another high-end one with the M2 Pro chip.