Mac, iPhone, iPad and more: here are the codes of many Apple products on the way

Now, a necessary clarification: there are no traces of the fact that these devices actually have M2, we must trust what the developer says. However, it’s important to note that Apple itself previously stated that the M1 era was over, and the release of other Intel-equipped models seems downright unlikely. In other words: M2 is pretty much the only choice – the most interesting question at most is: which variant?

Apple is preparing at least three new Macs with Apple Silicon M2 chips : for the moment we have to make do with the model codes found somewhere in the Apple code itself by the external developer Pierre Blazquez, and shared online via Twitter:

Blazquez did not disclose where he found these references: he merely said that “they were extracted from a file stored in a publicly available software bundle” that has been online for months and that has surely been downloaded by others before him. In short, it is not a leak, it is a discovery made by rummaging through a document in the public domain. Always with the same method, Blazquez found different identifiers also of iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch:

iPhone

iPhone15,2

iPhone15.3

iPhone15.4

iPhone15.5

This should be the entire lineup of iPhones 2022, or 14 or whatever it will call the Apple. That it will have four models has already been rumored in the past: the Mini should disappear, replaced by a larger model than the regular one, but instead of the nickname “Max” as in the Pro model it could bring back “Plus”. In other words: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPad

iPad14.3

iPad14.4

iPad14.5

iPad14.6

iPad15.1

iPad15,2

Difficult to unbalance on such a wide range of devices. At least two product generations appear to be involved. It is worth mentioning that recently rumors have emerged about the arrival of a tablet with a 14 “display.

Apple Watch

Watch6.10

Watch6.11

Watch6.12

Watch6.13

Watch6,14

Watch6.15

Watch6.16

Watch6.17

Watch6,18

They also emerged i codes of two possible SoCs, i.e. T8120 and T8122. Since T8110 was the Apple A15 Bionic, one would think that the first of the two is the A16 Bionic that we will find on the new iPhones (maybe just the Pros?). Likewise, T8220 could be a new chip for Mac. Finally, there is AudioAccessori6,1 which could be a new HomePod as the current Mini is AudioAccessory5,1.