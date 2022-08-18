Mac, iPhone and iPad, urgent security updates in distribution

In the past few hours, Apple has released for a good number of his operating systemswhich is the case to apply as soon as possible because they contain fixes to flaws which may be known and actively exploited at this time. In detail we have macOS 12.5.1, iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1; then there is also watchOS 8.7.1, available only for Apple Watch Series 3, but there is no public changelog and we do not know if it is related to the same problems seen in other platforms.

Both macOS and iOS / iPadOS fix two bugs: