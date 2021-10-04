M50 variable speed limits now in operation on motorway’s busiest days

Variable speed limits now in operation on the M50’s busiest days.

Sections of the M50 can now have their speed limits changed depending on traffic, the weather, or if an incident occurs.

The main difference for drivers will be overhead digital signs displaying the current limits, allowing operators to change the speed limit and manage lane closures.

Under the former system, the speed limit for the vast majority of the M50 was 100kph.

But under this new variable speed limit system, sections of the motorway can have reduced speed limits if there are adverse weather conditions.

The speed limit can also be lowered if there’s an incident on the road that may affect traffic flow.

Journeys will be faster

Large volumes of traffic move the fastest when at a steady speed rather than accelerating then slowing down due to congestion.

According to the AA: “When something happens to slow traffic, whether an incident or a last-minute manoeuvre by a driver, it can lead to a ‘shockwave of braking by all the traffic coming behind it.”

These shockwave incidents can lead to traffic delays being much longer than what the original incident caused – but can be better managed by the new system.

New system introduced in stages

The first new signs were switched on at 11am today, October 4, and will operate between J4 Ballymun and J6 Blanchardstown.

It is expected to operate between the hours of 7am and 7pm for the first couple of weeks.

A stretch between J6 Blanchardstown to J9 Red Cow is due in the spring, with all areas operational by early 2023.

Who controls the speed limit?

The new speed limit system will be controlled from TII’s motorway operational control centre, located at the Port Tunnel on East Wall Road.

