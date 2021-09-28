M50 traffic sees truck overturns near Port Tunnel leading to 'serious delays'

Gardai are dealing with a major incident on the M50 with serious delays expected.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an overturned truck near the Port Tunnel with blockages and traffic delays expected along the route.

Gardai broke the news on Twitter, saying: “A truck has over turned on the M50 Northbound on the slip road to the Port Tunnel. Delays are expected.”

Emergency services are currently attempting to move the truck off the road.