M50 motorist driving ‘erratically’ arrested after testing positive for cocaine

An M50 motorist was arrested after testing positive for cocaine.

Gardai stopped a vehicle after spotting it driving “in an erratic manner” on the busy motorway.

The driver tested positive for cocaine following a roadside test.

They were arrested and taken to a garda station where they had to provide a blood sample.

A garda spokesperson said on Twitter: “DMR East Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle on the M50 after observing it driving in an erratic manner.

“Roadside test carried out and returned positive reading for cocaine.

“Driver arrested and conveyed to station where a blood sample was provided. Investigations ongoing.”

