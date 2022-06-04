M50 crash: Two motorcyclists confirmed dead by gardai

Two motorcyclists have died in a crash on the M50 earlier today, gardai have confirmed.

The crash between two motorbikes and a truck occurred between Junction 9 and Junction 7 of the motorway.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 60s were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses – especially those with dash cam footage – to come forward.

The road, which was closed for a number of hours between Junction 9 and Junction 7 Northbound as Gardaí investigated the incident, has now reopened fully.

Forensic Collision Investigators have concluded a technical examination of the scene.

The spokesman added: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the M50 Northbound before Junction 9 prior to the road being closed or any road users who may have passed the scene are asked to please make this footage available to Gardaí.”

The gardai have urged the public not to share any footage or images of the crash as it is “disrespectful”.

The spokesman added: “An Garda Síochána is aware of graphic images of this collision which are being shared across social media and messaging applications and is appealing to the public not to share this material as it is disrespectful to the deceased and their family and friends.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

