Lynx R1, a privacy-friendly, open-platform VR / AR headset

For all those who are looking for versatile helmets, without having to choose between being connected to an additional device or being totally independent, and that they can use both for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, as they wish at any time, from Kickstarter we we found Lynx R1.

These are helmets that not only respond to these needs, but are also a compact and balanced design device thanks, among other things, to the application of a novel lens design in relation to what had been done for years and that until now there has been no evolution in this regard.



If that weren’t enough, this is a consumer-oriented device that also ensures user privacy. In this sense, users will not need to create user accounts on specific platforms or need a subscription.

According to its developers, the launch of this device has been motivated both by the interest of developers who want to offer their applications to the general public, and of users who wanted something new and not a clone of models that are already on the market, coming after the release of an enterprise version last year.

For this reason, the Lynx R1 helmets are a «Open software platform without subscription or mandatory account creation with a clear data privacy policy“While developers have” full control of the distribution of their applications (application store, direct distribution) “as it is a hardware with an open architecture.

In the campaign you can buy the limited edition model or the Pro edition for adaptation, resale and access to more support through the SDK, which in any case will share the same hardware specifications, although there will be slight design variations between one and the other.

As stated in the campaign:

– Display 1600 × 1600 @ 90Hz per eye, with ultra-low latency color pass for augmented reality

– Qualcomm XR2 chipset

– 6 GB of RAM

– 128 GB internal storage

– 6DoF, manual tracking

– Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5

– PCVR compatible with SteamVR over Wifi

– SD card slot for up to 1 TB of external storage

– Stereo speakers, 4 microphones and a 3.5mm TRRS connector

– Eye Relief: 13mm, Eye Box: 11mm

– Android 10 without the Google layer

The campaign has already exceeded the goal, set at 300,000 euros, with 31 more days of availability remaining, with shipments anywhere in the world. Those interested can find out all the details on the campaign website.