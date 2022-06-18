Lyfpit: the swiss army knife for community management in social networks

There is no doubt that marketers have many tools for managing the profiles that companies have from a variety of social platforms. Among these tools is lyfpitbased in Paris, which is a Swiss army knife for managing communities on social networks due to the large number of functions it houses.

This tool launched a few months ago, precisely at the end of March, a new completely free pricing option that allows you to manage up to three profiles on social networks, with no limit on the number of publications that can be carried out, ideal for self-employed professionals and small businesses can also grow their communities.



Despite this, it also has a plan whereby emerging companies, small businesses and non-profit organizations can access the service for one year completely free to help them grow their communities.

Multitude of functions to use alone or coordinated in a team

Among the functions it has is the possibility of making publications or scheduling them at specific times, where in this last aspect they will also have a calendar after which they can make changes if necessary.

It also has a powerful image editor, it also allows you to insert watermarks in the assets that are going to be shared, reuse publications, and allows access to assets that can be made available on cloud file storage platforms such as Google Drive , OneDrive or Dropbox.

Community managers will also be able to preview what posts will look like, automate forwarding of posts to any other partner network, and even organize and manage their favorite hashtags.

There is no doubt about all the possibilities offered by this platform, and that it is accessible through the web, so it will only be necessary to have a computer or device with a modern web browser to start using this platform, opting for the best plan that can be adjusted to your needs.

Once inside, thanks to its intuitive user interface, the learning curve will be minimal.

